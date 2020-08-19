On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Irene Cleveland (nee Wloch); beloved wife of the late Patrick M. Serwa and the late Charles H. Cleveland; devoted mother of Ann Marie Serwa and Carol M. Green; cherished grandmother of Brian C. Green and Erin M. Green; loving great grandmother of Rosa Green, Liliana Green, Dylan Clark and Anna Clark.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 5502 York Rd, Baltimore, MD, 21212, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



