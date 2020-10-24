1/1
Irene Zmijewski
Irene Mary Ann Zmijewski (nee Oleszczuk) died peacefully on October 22, 2020, at the age of 95 at Awakenings of Bel Air. Predeceased by her husband, Milton; her son, Milton Jr.; her sister, Josephine Oleszczuk; her grandsons, Patrick Walker and Richard Murray. Survived by her daughters Barbara Murray (Larry), Stephanie Walker (John); son, Earl (Laurie); and daughter-in-law, Hedy. Survived also by 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Irene was a devoted wife and mother. In addition to her time spent as a homemaker and her career as an administrative assistant, she volunteered for over 20 years at Franklin Square Hospital in the emergency room. She was also a member of the hospital's prayer shawl ministry, crocheting dozens of shawls for the sick. In her free time, she enjoyed visiting family, attending exercise and yoga classes, and aerobic swimming.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Interment at Gardens of Faith Cemetery will be private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
