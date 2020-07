On July 18, 2020, Sister Iris Ann Ledden, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late J. Henry and Margaret Mary Loretto (Walsh) Ledden. Survived by her sisters: Mrs. Bernadette White and Ms. Jeanne Ledden and a niece, nephews, cousins and many friends.



A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Iris Ann Ledden may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



