On March 27, 2019, Iris Barron (nee Richmond); cherished wife of the late Daniel Barron; beloved mother of Michelle (David) Bassham and Ilene (Jerold) Wise; cherished daughter of the late Samuel and Ida Richmond; devoted sister of the late Harvey Richmond; adored grandmother of Michael Adam Bassham and Daniel Jacob Wise.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 29, at 9:30 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Congregation Gates of Prayer Nursery School, 4000 W. Esplanade Avenue, Metairie, LA 70002, Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, or Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 7 Dandelion Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 28, 2019