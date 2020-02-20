|
|
Iris Cooper, née Pizarro, passed into eternal life on Sunday, February 2. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Iris made Baltimore home. As a first-year student at Towson University she met her future husband of nearly 50 years, George, who predeceased her in 2019. Iris was a talented speech-language pathologist, earning numerous professional accolades and a master's degree at Johns Hopkins University. Her real point of professional pride was not any award, but the many deep and long-lasting relationships she developed with her students and their families. Frequently these families would seek out her sage guidance and wisdom, even years after their child was no longer enrolled in her school. Personally, Iris was most proud of her family. Iris was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, and friend. In her spare time she learned bellydancing and loved to cook. Houseguests never left her company without full stomachs, warm hearts, and piles of leftovers. Her joyous spirit was especially impressive given her decades of medical ailments. Over her lifetime, Iris was diagnosed with cancer on seven different occasions, none of which could defeat her indomitable spirit. Iris was an inspiration who left a legacy of love and resilience. Iris was predeceased by her sisters Dalila and Josephine, and her brother Jose. She is survived by her daughter Maria, son George, granddaughter Lydia, sister Maria, brother Luis, and many loving friends and family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hopewell Cancer Support of Maryland. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 4PM at The Church of the Nativity and Holy Comforter: 419 Cedarcroft Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2020