|
|
Iris Knight Moran of Columbia, Maryland found her eternal resting place on Sunday March 22, 2020, at the Residences at Vantage Point after a long battle with dementia. Iris was born in New York City and spent her childhood in Richmond, Virginia. Iris is survived by her loving husband, Harvey Moran, two devoted daughters, a son-in-law, three grandchildren, a dedicated sister, and host of other family members and friends. To ensure the safety of loved ones, the family will host a service after the physical distancing restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the at http://act.alz.org/goto/Iris_K_Moran or by calling 800-272-3900.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 9, 2020