On April 22, 2020, Iris passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness with family present. She was the daughter of E. Stuart Windsor and Elsa (Quarngesser) Windsor. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, William Neal McFaul, III, former Bel Air Town Administrator. She is survived by her daughters, Lyn Richardson and husband, Mark; Lee Yazdani and husband Paul. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Kelsey and Erika Richardson and Megan and Garrett Lange. She is also survived by her sister, Bettie Crow and multiple nieces and nephews.

Iris was a graduate of Friends School in Baltimore and of the University of Maryland, College Park, where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1959. She worked briefly in education before marrying long-time sweetheart, William N. McFaul, III, in 1960, after he graduated from West Point. She then embarked on her career as a military wife for many years before her second career as a long-time realtor in Harford County, MD.

During her later years and during retirement, she enjoyed golfing with a ladies group in Harford County, attending school and sporting events with her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life.

In lieu of flowers, people may donate to . Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral home of Bel Air.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
