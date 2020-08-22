Irma Frank passed away on August 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Brooklyn, Irma grew up to attend Brooklyn College followed by NYU, where she met Len. She went on to become a biology teacher in Baltimore but put her career on hold to have a family. When she later returned to teaching, she chose the Home & Hospital School and made a real difference to high schoolers unable to attend the classroom.
In addition to founding and leading a Girl Scout troop in Baltimore County, she had an active social life revolving mainly around bridge, swimming and tennis, which she enjoyed into her 80s. She was resourceful, creative, smart and upbeat – a pleasure to be with for friends and family. She will be greatly missed.
Irma was predeceased by Len Frank, her beloved husband of nearly six decades. She is survived by her three loving children, Audrey (husband Philippe), Bernice and David (wife Martha); and her four grandchildren, Kevin, Andy, Ryan and Isabel will cherish a host of "grandma memories" and her one great-grandchild Noah will hear all about her and learn to know her through photos.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice
or The Brooklyn College Foundation, 2900 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210.