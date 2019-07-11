Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma LaBue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma M. "Babe" LaBue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma M. "Babe" LaBue Notice
On July 9, 2019, Irma "Babe" LaBue (nee Lynch) born in Baltimore, Md.,resided at Oakcrest Retirement Community of Parkville. She was the owner of Ben-Tone Dry Cleaners on the world famous "Block" during the 1960's and Parkville Custom Cleaners in the late 70's and 80's. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Anthony P. LaBue; loving mother of Michele DeShong (Robert) and Cindy Brown (Edward); dear grandmother of Steve and Brian Cook, Stephanie and Tiffany Brooks and Jen Michaels. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM where a funeral service will be held Friday 11 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now