On July 9, 2019, Irma "Babe" LaBue (nee Lynch) born in Baltimore, Md.,resided at Oakcrest Retirement Community of Parkville. She was the owner of Ben-Tone Dry Cleaners on the world famous "Block" during the 1960's and Parkville Custom Cleaners in the late 70's and 80's. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Anthony P. LaBue; loving mother of Michele DeShong (Robert) and Cindy Brown (Edward); dear grandmother of Steve and Brian Cook, Stephanie and Tiffany Brooks and Jen Michaels. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM where a funeral service will be held Friday 11 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019