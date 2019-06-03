|
On June 1, 2019, Irma L. Nichols (nee Hentzschel); beloved wife of 73 years of James M. Nichols; devoted mother of Maureen Lee Nichols Stonich and husband Robert; loving grandmother of Kathryn Lee Stonich; dear sister of Walter Gilbert Hentzschel.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of Maryland, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium MD 21093. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 3 to June 4, 2019