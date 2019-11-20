|
On November 18, 2019, Irma Turner Wolbert, beloved wife of the late George W. Wolbert; loving mother of Patricia Neal and her husband Paul and Barbara Neal and her husband Kenneth; dear grandmother of Amanda Starr and her husband Daniel; dear great-grandmother of Nicholas and Samantha.
Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) on Thursday from 5 to 8 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Balt., MD. 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019