Irma Zeigler

Irma Jane (Gillinger) Zeigler of Churchville died peacefully of natural causes, 4 September 2020 at her daughter's home in Airville, PA. She was 93.
Born in Shamokin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Brenton & Mary (Drumheiser) Gillinger and wife of the late Elmer A. Zeigler who died in 2019.
A homemaker and devoted wife and full time mother of four, Mrs. Zeigler was a member of First Assembly of God in Havre de Grace for many years. While attending First Assembly of God, she was active with the Women's Ministry, also known as the WMS. She taught Sunday School there as well. Baking birthday cakes and anniversary cakes for church functions was enjoyable to her. She participated in "Meals on Wheels" for several years and was an advocate for the Cancer Society, walking door to door collecting monetary donations for the cause. Irma also mailed out "Get Well" and "Thinking of You" cards to those in the church. It was important to show others that someone cared and was a part of her ministry of giving back to others. She also attended Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Aberdeen in most recent years, rarely missing a service. Irma was a faithful Christian.
Irma took great pride in her home as it was always spotless and everything in it's place. Irma's hobbies were gardening and also enjoyed crocheting afghans for her children and grandchildren. Irma enjoyed entertaining family with cookouts and Christmas parties.
She is survived by her children; Gary B and close friend Joyce Bragg., David S. and wife Leslie (Noplock); Bruce D. and wife Patty (McDonald) Zeigler all of Port Deposit, MD and Carol S. (Zeigler) Dombeck and husband Scott of Airville, PA; seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sister, Hope (Gillinger) Burton of Mobile Alabama.
A visitation will be held at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home on Thursday Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday Sept. 11,l from 9-10 a.m. at which time her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Harford Memorial Gardens in Havre de Grace, MD. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
