Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Beloved wife of Carl; eldest child of Ilse (nee Buddenhagen) and Wilhelm Carl Richard Eiserbeck; mother to Richard, Ronald, and Heidi Gobetz (nee Hooper); grandmother of Samantha Hooper, Zoe and Zachary Gobetz; best remembered by many around Baltimore as "Frau" from her years as German teacher at Baltimore Lutheran High School and Immanuel Lutheran Day School; and Christian servant of Grace has passed in peace from her mortal life to her heavenly home August 28, 2019. A memorial service of praise and thanksgiving with interment will be held September 14th starting 2pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church and cemetery. The family requests offerings be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers. Auf wiedersehen beloved!
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
