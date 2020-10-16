Irvin Cohen, 89, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He is survived by his beloved sister, Phyllis Hofkin; nieces, Leah Hofkin and Karen Hofkin; nephew, Dr. Stephen (Sabrina) Hofkin; and three great-nephews. He was predeceased by his cherished parents, Sarah and Carl Cohen.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Maryland Food Bank, Attn: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.



