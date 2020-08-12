Dr. Irvin I. Donick, 83, of Baltimore, MD passed away on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Donick (nee Glassman); children, Debby (Brian) Cochran, Richard (Stephanie) Donick, and Dr. Suzi (Dr. Aaron) Siegel; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Haley), Samson, Allison, Alex, Jake, Mitchell, Shelley, Katie, Gabi, Ben and Ethan. He was predeceased by his parents, Shirley and Jack Donick.
Irv was born in Poland in 1937 and spent his childhood in hiding during the Holocaust. He emigrated to the US when he was 10 years old and his life was the epitome of the American success story. He quickly learned to speak English, promptly skipped grades 1-8 and graduated from high school on time. That may not have been possible if he had not met the love of his life, Barbara Glassman, at age 15, since she helped him with his schoolwork. Irv and Barbara were married for 61 years and had a wonderful life together, which included traveling to over 100 different countries and all 50 states.
Between his travels, Irv had a very successful podiatry practice, including serving as chief of staff at GBMC, and was beloved by all of his colleagues, residents and patients. Despite his busy life, he always found time to help his many friends and family and was loved and admired by all. He was a mentor to so many and changed so many lives with his generosity and kindness.
Irv was very modest about his many accomplishments, including his lifetime award in podiatry. He was mostly proud of his family and what made him happiest was seeing his grandchildren together.
Irv had more enthusiasm for life than anyone can imagine and was passionate about all of his many hobbies. When you asked him how he was, he always said "somewhere between excellent and perfect", and perfect is how his family will remember him.
Services will be Thursday, August 13 at 10 am and you can view the information on the website for memorials.sollevinson.com
. We will also be adding a link for a Zoom Shiva Thursday at 7pm. Please do not send flowers. Contributions in Irv's memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 or any charity of your choice
.