Irvin H. Cohen, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020 after reaching the age of 96 years old. Following a brief period of failing health, he died peacefully of natural causes, at home with loving caregivers by his side.
Born on April 9, 1924, Irv was adopted at the age of 3 months by his aunt and uncle following the death of his mother. He grew up in East Baltimore, the son of a butcher and, with the exception of his service in the Army and Navy, lived his entire life there.
A graduate of Johns Hopkins University, Irv attended medical school at the University of Maryland and began practice as a psychiatrist. He helped establish Sinai Hospital's psychiatric unit, and served for many years as Director of Training and then Associate Medical Director at the Shepard Pratt Hospital. He served as President of the Maryland Psychiatric Association and taught for many years at Johns Hopkins' medical school.
In 1947, he married the love of his life, Lucille Gorfine, whom he met on a college jaunt in Atlantic City. They lived inseparably for 70 years. Irv was a steady, good and caring man, with a playful sense of humor. He was sought out by family, friends, and associates alike for advice and leadership.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucille Cohen; his parents, Simon Cohen and Mary Cohen; brother Eli Rosenbaum and sister Rose Callen; and survived by his children, Gerald Cohen, Robert Cohen, and Charles Cohen; daughters-in-law Katherine Cohen, Catherine Cohen, and Deborah Cohen; grandchildren, Maxwell Cohen, Louis Cohen, Ethan Cohen, Eva Cohen, and Benjamin Cohen; sister-in-law Janet Oppenheimer; and nephews Jeffrey Callen, James Callen, Steven Oppenheimer, and Lawrence Oppenheimer.
The family will schedule a memorial service once the world situation allows.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020