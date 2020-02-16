|
|
On February 7, 2020; IRVIN JOSEPH BOSCH; beloved husband of the late Joan A. Bosch (nee Friedel); loving father of Jeffrey I. Bosch and his wife Amy Bell, and Patricia J. Sweeney and her husband Patrick; devoted grandfather of Daniel, Kristan, Ashley, Maria, Theresa, Chelsea, Patrick, and Andrew; cherished great grandfather of Julianne, Cole, Luke, Caroline, Maggie, and Andrew.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22 from 9:30-10AM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will follow at 10AM. Interment in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020