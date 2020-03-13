|
Irvin passed in peace on March 10 at the age of 83. He was surrounded by family.
Irvin was born in Baltimore, MD. He received a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MS degree in Management Science from Johns Hopkins University. He met his wife, Carolyn, in their neighborhood of Highlandtown and they married in 1959. They raised four daughters. Irvin worked for Bethlehem Steel Corporation and Commercial Credit Corporation before becoming Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for the Johns Hopkins Health System. After retiring from Johns Hopkins, he chaired regulatory boards for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Maryland's Health Services Cost Commission.
Irvin is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his four daughters - Pam Kues (Cathy Griswold), Lynne Kues, Janet Freburger (Karl), Leslie Kues, three grandchildren - Eric Griswold (Andrea), Kurt Freburger, Elise Freburger and one great grandchild - Wyatt Griswold.
Condolences and remembrances can be shared at:
www.boylanfuneralservices.com
The family will hold a private service with plans for a Celebration of Life service in Baltimore, MD this summer.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020