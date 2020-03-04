|
|
On February 29, 2020, Irving Boehm. Beloved husband of the late Joan Elizabeth Boehm; loving father of Jane Boehm Muller (Matthew); and dear grandfather of Brooks and Casey Muller.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Thursday, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, 10am at St. Louis Catholic Church (chapel). Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020