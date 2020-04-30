Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Cooperstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving Cooperstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irving Cooperstein Notice
Dr. Irving Leonard Cooperstein, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Ronda Joyce Cooperstein and Susan Beth (Harold) Schreier; grandchildren, Roger (Nathalie) Asnen, Jeremy Schreier, Arianne Schreier, Elias (Sara) Al-Najjar, and Gabriel Al-Najjar; and great-grandchildren, Calvin Stanley Asnen and Talia Al-Najjar. He was predeceased by his sisters, Esther Alpert, Rita Herbst, and Mildred Cooperstein; and parents, Sarah and Emanuel Cooperstein.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. For any contributions made, please direct acknowledgement cards to Susan Schreier, 2400 Sugarcone Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -