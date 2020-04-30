|
Dr. Irving Leonard Cooperstein, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Ronda Joyce Cooperstein and Susan Beth (Harold) Schreier; grandchildren, Roger (Nathalie) Asnen, Jeremy Schreier, Arianne Schreier, Elias (Sara) Al-Najjar, and Gabriel Al-Najjar; and great-grandchildren, Calvin Stanley Asnen and Talia Al-Najjar. He was predeceased by his sisters, Esther Alpert, Rita Herbst, and Mildred Cooperstein; and parents, Sarah and Emanuel Cooperstein.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. For any contributions made, please direct acknowledgement cards to Susan Schreier, 2400 Sugarcone Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020