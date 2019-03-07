Home

Irving Jacob Raksin

On March 5, 2019, Irving Jacob Raksin; loving husband of Barbara Merri Raksin (nee Zimring); devoted father of Patricia Beth Raksin, MD (Lisa Marie Russell, MD), David Adam Raksin, and Jonathan Neal Raksin; cherished brother of the late Charles Raksin; adored son of the late Bernard and Rose Raksin.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 7, at 10 am. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
