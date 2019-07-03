|
On June 29, 2019, Irving "Obie" Oberfelder, Jr., dear brother of William (late Ellen) Oberfelder; beloved uncle of Jean and Edward Ginsberg, Robert and Cindy Oberfelder; loving great-uncle of Laura and Adam Abelson, Stephen and Amy Ginsberg, Daniel Oberfelder, and Ryan Oberfelder; adoring son of the late Madline and Irving Max Oberfelder, Sr.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane on Sunday, July 7, at 10 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 3406 Deep Willow Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 3, 2019