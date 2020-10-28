Irving Rosen, of Catonsville, MD, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 96. He is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen Rosen (nee Razasky); son, Dr. Todd Rosen; and grandchildren, Alissa (Dennis) Delgado, Rebecca Verruso, Dr. Claire Rosen (Dr. Ben Bloom), Zachary Rosen, and Camryn Rosen. He was predeceased by his cherished children, Bruce Zachary Rosen and Nicole Verruso; and parents, Minnie and Abraham Rosen.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
.