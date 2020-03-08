|
Irving Sherman passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Irving was born in Philadelphia but raised in Baltimore where his father and mother ran a corner grocery store. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic High School after which he entered the army and served in the European theater during World War II. Irving saw combat during the Battle of the Bulge and later was awarded the Bronze Star. After the war, Irving attended Johns Hopkins University where he earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering. His career was spent as a test engineer at the Edgewood Arsenal area of Aberdeen Proving Ground. In 1951 Irving married Reta Shulman, and they had 68 wonderful years together.
Irving loved history, particularly Civil War history, classical music, particularly Gilbert and Sullivan operas, steam locomotives, and vintage cars. He loved building and repairing mechanical devices including cars, appliances, and anything around the house that needed improvement.
Most of all, he loved and was loved by, his wife Reta, his son Arthur, his daughter-in-law Marie, and his grandsons Adam and Brandon. He was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Abraham Sherman; and siblings, Bernice (Bernard) Kramer and Sidney Sherman (Gladys Sherman Ruddie).
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 9, at 11:30 am. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or Veterans Of Foreign Wars, 406 W. 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. In mourning at 1 Woodholme Village Court, Pikesville, MD 21208 on Monday following the funeral service until 6pm, and on Tuesday from 2pm to 6pm.
