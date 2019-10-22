Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Irving Simon Notice
Irving Simon passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 93. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley H. Simon (nee Honkofsky), children, Michael Simon (Robin Hommel), Bruce Simon (Sandy Bowser), Joel Simon (Deb Gordon) and Laura (Shane) Knipschild, grandchildren, Chad Knipschild (Erin St. Germain), Heather Knipschild, Nathan (Taylor) Simon, Ellie Simon and Danny Simon, and by many loving cousins. Irving was predeceased by his parents, Helene and Nathan Simon.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, October 23, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 3408 Garrison Farms Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Wednesday and Thursday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
