Irwin "Irv" Leviton passed away on November 22, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his children, Gary A. Leviton (Helene L. Fribush) and Jodi B. (Michael) Chadwick; grandchildren, Adam L. Leviton, Rachel B. (Ryan) Washington, Eric M. Leviton, Holli S. Chadwick, and Sara E. Chadwick; and great-granddaughter, Ella Rose Washington. He was predeceased by his wife, Cecelia Leviton (nee Haberman); parents, Anna and Abraham Leviton; and siblings, Ada Elkin and Meyer Leviton.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane on Sunday, November 24, at 11:30 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . The family will be receiving at 121 Teapot Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, on Sunday immediately following interment until 6pm. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 23, 2019