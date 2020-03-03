|
On March 2, 2020, Isabel I. Dieppa, of Glen Burnie; beloved wife of the late Mario Dieppa; devoted mother of Beverly Jenkins and her husband, Bill, Shannon Dieppa (Robert Bowling) and the late Gloria Brandhorst; dear sister of Elizabeth Ortiz and the late Annie Fisher, Elva Guzman and Frankie Ortiz. She is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Thursday, March 5th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2020