Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070

Isabel I. Dieppa

Isabel I. Dieppa Notice
On March 2, 2020, Isabel I. Dieppa, of Glen Burnie; beloved wife of the late Mario Dieppa; devoted mother of Beverly Jenkins and her husband, Bill, Shannon Dieppa (Robert Bowling) and the late Gloria Brandhorst; dear sister of Elizabeth Ortiz and the late Annie Fisher, Elva Guzman and Frankie Ortiz. She is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Thursday, March 5th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
