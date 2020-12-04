1/1
Ishmael Clifford
Cliff Ishmael gently passed away on November 29, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. His wife of 53 years, Evelyn Karnes Ishmael; their three children, Holly, David, and Shelly; and seven grandchildren were at his side. He grew up in Kentucky with his loving parents, Houston and Kathy; and his brother, Michael.

After graduating from the University of Kentucky, Cliff enlisted in the Army and proudly served for three years. Upon his discharge, he started a job in human resources at Bethlehem Steel. His career at Bethlehem Steel spanned 34 years. After retiring from Bethlehem Steel, Cliff co-founded the Regional Manufacturing Institute, and served as a Baltimore Chamber of Commerce board member, as an adjunct professor and Executive-in-Residence at Towson University's College of Business & Economics, and as the TIME Center grant director at Catonsville Community College.

In addition to a loving family and friends, Cliff leaves behind memories of his generosity, diligent work ethic, caring spirit, and joyful sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation in memory of Cliff.

https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1720&np=true

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
December 3, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to such a lovely man, and devoted wife and family. His presence here on this Earth will remain in all of you and the good work that he has contributed to science in order to fight this awful disease.

What an honor to have met Cliff and to have shared in a small part of this journey.

Susanne, John, Natalie and Braeden Wherry
Susanne Wherry
Acquaintance
