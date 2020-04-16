Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Israel Freedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Israel "Izzy" Freedman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Israel "Izzy" Freedman Notice
Israel "Izzy" Freedman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 15, 2020, at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife, Gertrude Freedman (nee Griebler); children, Paula Freedman (Jeffrey) Marker and Beth (Teddy) Greenberg; grandchildren, Greg Greenberg, Brad Greenberg, Amanda Greenberg, Rena Freedman Marker, Tiffany Shade and Sean (Kristy) Connor; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ashton and Leona Emma Greenberg, McKenzie and Maxim Connor. He is predeceased by his son, Earl Larry Freedman, siblings, Rose Freedman Pollin and Sylvia Hornstein Copeland and parents, Marcus and Gertrude Freedman.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Israel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -