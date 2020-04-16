|
Israel "Izzy" Freedman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 15, 2020, at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife, Gertrude Freedman (nee Griebler); children, Paula Freedman (Jeffrey) Marker and Beth (Teddy) Greenberg; grandchildren, Greg Greenberg, Brad Greenberg, Amanda Greenberg, Rena Freedman Marker, Tiffany Shade and Sean (Kristy) Connor; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ashton and Leona Emma Greenberg, McKenzie and Maxim Connor. He is predeceased by his son, Earl Larry Freedman, siblings, Rose Freedman Pollin and Sylvia Hornstein Copeland and parents, Marcus and Gertrude Freedman.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020