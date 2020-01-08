Home

Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
108 S Stokes Street
Havre de Grace, MD
View Map
Iva Elsie Strong


1929 - 2020
Iva Elsie Strong Notice
Iva Elsie Strong of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away at Harford Memorial Hospital on January 4, 2020. She was 90 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late William Henry Strong.

Born on April 19, 1929, in Havre de Grace, MD, Iva was the daughter of the late Frank Ellsworth Towson and Lillian Irene DeBaugh. She worked and retired in Food Service for the Harford County Public Schools. She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Havre de Grace and loved her church family. She was also a member of the Havre de Grace Young At Heart.

Cherishing her memory are her children; the late William Henry Strong, Jr., Dorothy Strong Kirk, Peggy Lynn Villella, Shirley Stiles (Wolfgang), Richard Strong (Patricia), David Strong (Pam), Paul Strong (Shannon); Grandchildren: Connie Lavely, Vicki Heinis, Sheri Lavely, the late Billy Strong, Brian Murray, Eric Murray, Michael Jamison, Michelle Turner, Geoffrey Stiles, Tiffoni Fowler, Ricky Strong, Lindsey Strong, Christopher Strong, David Strong, Jr., Matthew Strong, Nicole Strong, Andrew Strong, plus 21 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild; Siblings: the late Richard Towson, the late Guy Warren Deppish and Lillian Irene (Renee) Bernardi (Nick).

Services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 108 S Stokes Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12 PM with a viewing at the church from 11 AM to 12 PM. Burial will be held at Angel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a contribution to Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse, PO Box 212, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
