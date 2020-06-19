Ivan Goldstein
Ivan Goldstein, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 73. He is survived by his loving sons, Scott (Meghan) Goldstein, Michael (Sandy) Goldstein and Mark (Chelsea) Goldstein; sister, Lori Goldstein Laskaris; grandchildren, Seth, Alexandra and Hailey Goldstein. He was predeceased by his parents, Sylvia and Herbert I. Goldstein.

Mr. Goldstein was a member of the Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Company and the Masons.

Funeral service and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Company, 10010 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
June 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
David & Sheli Paris
Friend
