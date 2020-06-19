Ivan Goldstein, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 73. He is survived by his loving sons, Scott (Meghan) Goldstein, Michael (Sandy) Goldstein and Mark (Chelsea) Goldstein; sister, Lori Goldstein Laskaris; grandchildren, Seth, Alexandra and Hailey Goldstein. He was predeceased by his parents, Sylvia and Herbert I. Goldstein.



Mr. Goldstein was a member of the Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Company and the Masons.



Funeral service and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Company, 10010 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133.



