J. Alan Thompson, age 84, of Street, MD passed away on May 15, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Scarborough, MD, he was the son of the late Kemper and Hazel (Carr) Thompson. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground for 37 years rising from clerk to management analyst. A veteran of the Maryland Army National Guard for over 20 years, he retired in 1975. He joined DVFC March of 1956 and was active over 63 years and was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Firemen's Association Hall of Fame in 1990 and into the Maryland State Fireman's Association Hall of Fame in 2003. He was also a lifetime member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church.Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley (Peak) Thompson; daughters, Victoria (Arthur) Schwartz of Ardmore, PA and Debbie (Alan) Goodman of Salisbury; grandchildren, Tyler and Griffin Schwartz and Zack and Justin Goodman; and sister Sara Glassman of Street. He was predeceased by his brother, George Thompson. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm & Wednesday, May 22, at Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, Darlington, MD from 10-11 am with a service at 11 am. Interment will take place in Church of the Ascension Cemetery in Street, MD.Contributions may be made to Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, 2600 Castleton Road, Darlington, MD 21034.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019