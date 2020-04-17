|
The greatest man to ever love us and whom we will ever love, J. Bernard "Bernie" Nebel passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from complications related to Alzheimer's at his home in Ashton, MD. Bernie, age 80, was born in 1939 in Washington, DC to Joseph Francis Nebel and Rosalie Lucia Kelly. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole (Shaub) and 3 children, Joseph Bernard, Jr. (Anya); Theresa Elisabeth (Douglas Robinson); and Michele Lucia (David Peake) and 6 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Anthony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, www.curealz.org. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020