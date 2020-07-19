On July 13, 2020, J. Brooke McCrystle; beloved husband of Joyce McCrystle (nee Stevenson); loving father of Kelly Elizabeth McCrystle, Ella Crawford McCrystle and Brook McCrystle Mulholland; cherished grandfather of Logan Kelly Ransone, Ian Duncan McCrystle, Stevenson McCrystle Mulholland, Wesley Jack Mulholland, Calder Zinn Mulholland; loving brother of Barbara McCrystle Meikle.



The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Rd Towson, MD 21204 on Monday from 5-8 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen at 5200 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21210 Tuesday at 12 Noon. Private Interment at Mt. Maria Cemetery. Contributions to Cathedral Mary Our Queen Preservation Fund or Loyola University 4501 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201 will be appreciated.



