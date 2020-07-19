1/
J. Brooke McCrystle
On July 13, 2020, J. Brooke McCrystle; beloved husband of Joyce McCrystle (nee Stevenson); loving father of Kelly Elizabeth McCrystle, Ella Crawford McCrystle and Brook McCrystle Mulholland; cherished grandfather of Logan Kelly Ransone, Ian Duncan McCrystle, Stevenson McCrystle Mulholland, Wesley Jack Mulholland, Calder Zinn Mulholland; loving brother of Barbara McCrystle Meikle.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Rd Towson, MD 21204 on Monday from 5-8 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen at 5200 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21210 Tuesday at 12 Noon. Private Interment at Mt. Maria Cemetery. Contributions to Cathedral Mary Our Queen Preservation Fund or Loyola University 4501 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201 will be appreciated.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
