|
|
Rev. J. Calvin K. Jackson, a Presbyterian pastor known for his bright spirit, keen intellect and inspiring sermons delivered during 40 years of ministry, died at 91 on January 7 in Delray Beach, FL.
He led Faith Presbyterian Church on Loch Raven Blvd. from 1955 to 1967 and was an interim pastor at Roland Park Presbyterian in 1998 and 1999. He was predeceased by his wife, Lynne, a 1960 graduate of Hopkins Nursing School. Rev. Jackson also served churches in Ohio and New Jersey.
Rev. Jackson was regarded as a powerful preacher who helped his congregations grasp the heart of the gospel and lead lives animated by the hope, love and peace of Christ.
A memorial will be held on Feb. 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church in NJ. (www.brpc.org). To honor Rev. Jackson you can donate to: Matthew 25 Initiative of the Presbyterian Mission Agency (www.presbyterianmission.org/ministries/matthew-25/.) dedicated to supporting vitality of churches, promoting racial reconciliation, and addressing poverty - all priorities in his ministry.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020