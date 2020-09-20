1/1
J. Edward Harrison
1935 - 2020
Joseph Edward (Ed) Harrison died peacefully at his home on Sept. 11, 2020. The son of James Marvin and Lena Harrison, Ed was born in West Virginia on Jan. 17, 1935 and graduated from Moorefield High School and West Virginia University. He was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity.

He was much beloved by his wife Georgianna Kay (Katy) Harrison; sister Marjorie Collins of GA; brother James Harrison of FL, NY; brother Richard Harrison of NC; sons Joseph A. Harrison of Baltimore and Peter M. Harrison of TX; daughter in laws Kerri Jenkins-Harrison and Shannon Driscoll; grandson Kyle E. Jenkins, granddaughters Katy E. Harrison and Piper S. Harrison.

Ed retired from the Citizens National Bank in 2000. He was an avid fly fisherman who traveled as far as the Bahamas and the Article Circle but most of all loved roaming Pennsylvania country roads in search of trout. He was a loyal Baltimore Orioles fan, an active member of the Clarksville Lions Club, and of Bishop Cummins Episcopal R.E. Church in Catonsville MD.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. In memory of his life and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Trout Unlimited or his beloved church Bishop Cummins.

Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
