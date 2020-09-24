1/
J. Gilbert Manfuso
On September 21, 2020, Decorated World War II and United States Coast Guard Veteran J. Gilbert Manfuso, beloved husband of Rita Manfuso; dearest uncle of Margaret Jadra, Anne Berman, Guy Manfuso, Jim Manfuso, Frank Svoboda, Barbie Svoboda, Ricky Svoboda, Tommy Svoboda, Gilbert Svoboda, Karen Kyne- Cashen, Donald Kyne, Jr. and Anna Svoboda-Gable. Gil was also survived by a large extended family that included numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Gilbert was predeceased in life by his loving parents John Guy Manfuso and Marie J. Manfuso (nee Lang) and dear brother John Guy Manfuso, Jr. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-6 PM at the family-owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26). A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isaacs Joques, 9215 Old Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234, Monday 10 AM.  Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Face masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Cardinal Gibbons Council #2521 of the Knights of Columbus 4301 Klosterman Ave, Nottingham, MD 21236.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Isaacs Joques
Funeral services provided by
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
