J. Max Millstone, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on January 6, 2020 at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his loving wife Elaine Millstone (nee Carliner), his sisters Beatrice Herman and Eve Lynne Molofsky, and his parents Sara and Samuel Louis Millstone. Mr. Millstone is survived by his loving children Joseph (Jody) Millstone, Rebecca (Michael) Sandler, and Samuel (Jennifer) Millstone, and by his grandchildren Sara Sandler, Larry (Olivia) Millstone, Lee Millstone (fiancée Mara Rettig), Alexander Millstone, and Ethan Millstone and by his great-grandchildren Amelia, Viera, and Thais Elaine Millstone.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Thursday, January 9, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The J. Max Millstone Endowment Scholarship, University of Baltimore, 1130 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD, 21210 or ubcommunity.org/givingpage. In mourning at 4001 Old Court Road #518, Baltimore, MD 21208, Thursday only, with a service at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020