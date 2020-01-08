|
J. Max Millstone, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on January 6, 2020 at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his loving wife Elaine Carliner Millstone, sisters Beatrice Herman and Eve Lynne Molofsky, and parents Sara and Samuel Louis Millstone. Mr. Millstone is survived by loving children Joseph (Jody) Millstone, Rebecca (Michael) Sandler, and Samuel (Jennifer) Millstone; grandchildren Sara Sandler, Larry (Olivia) Millstone, Lee Millstone (fiancée Mara Rettig), Alexander Millstone, and Ethan Millstone; and great-granddaughters Amelia, Viera, and Thais Elaine. Graveside service will be held at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Rd., on Thursday, January 9, at 1pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the J. Max Millstone Endowment Scholarship, University of Baltimore, 1130 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD, 21210. In mourning following interment at 4001 Old Court Rd., Pikesville, Thursday only, service at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020