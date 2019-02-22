Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for J. MULLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. PATRICK MULLAN Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

J. PATRICK MULLAN Sr. Notice
On February 19, 2019, J. Patrick Mullan Sr., beloved husband of the late Raine Russell Mullan, dear father of Tiffany Mullan Hanyen (Scott), J. Patrick "Duke" Mullan Jr. (Iris, nee Goldstein) and Timothy Ethan Mullan (Nicole, nee Muniz), dear grandfather of Adele Raine Hanyen and J. Patrick "Trey" Mullan III, devoted brother of Thomas F. "Tim" Mullan III (Mary, nee Maynes) and Mary Ellen Mullan, peacefully transitioned to be with his wife, surrounded by family and his devoted dogs. The Big P.M. is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Monday, February 25th from 4-7PM. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness, and remember to always have fun, in remembrance of Pat.www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now