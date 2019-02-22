|
|
On February 19, 2019, J. Patrick Mullan Sr., beloved husband of the late Raine Russell Mullan, dear father of Tiffany Mullan Hanyen (Scott), J. Patrick "Duke" Mullan Jr. (Iris, nee Goldstein) and Timothy Ethan Mullan (Nicole, nee Muniz), dear grandfather of Adele Raine Hanyen and J. Patrick "Trey" Mullan III, devoted brother of Thomas F. "Tim" Mullan III (Mary, nee Maynes) and Mary Ellen Mullan, peacefully transitioned to be with his wife, surrounded by family and his devoted dogs. The Big P.M. is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Monday, February 25th from 4-7PM. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness, and remember to always have fun, in remembrance of Pat.www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019