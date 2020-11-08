J. Paul Bright III, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away in his sleep on October 19, 2020 in Baltimore. He was 68.



Jay was born in Baltimore on March 9, 1952 to Joseph Paul Bright, Jr. and Marjorie H. Bright and raised with his three sisters on Club Road in Ruxton. He was a 1970 graduate of McDonogh School and graduated from Tufts University, earning a bachelor's degree in history in 1974.



In 1982, Jay married Julie Heineman, formerly of Timonium. The couple raised their three children, Matthew, Lucie and William on their family farm in Aquasco, MD. Jay's love of horses and riding began during his years at McDonogh School and continued throughout his life. He was a member of the Marlboro Hunt Club and a communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Parish, in Baden, MD, where he served as Vestry Member, Lay Reader and Chalicist.



While working as a commercial leasing broker in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Jay attended the University of Maryland School of Law, earning a law degree in 1985. Although he never practiced as an attorney, he was admitted to the Bar of Pennsylvania in May 1988 upon motion of his maternal uncle David Humphreys. Jay continued working in commercial real estate before opening Bright Realty Advisors. The company, which he operated up until his death, managed and held investments in real estate throughout Maryland.



A reflective thinker and always independent, he developed a passion for Ashtanga yoga while recovering from a serious foxhunting accident in 1999, becoming a certified instructor and teaching in Glen Burnie, Columbia and Baltimore. An avid runner, he completed several marathons and one triathlon. He was an active member of the AA recovery community for over 20 years and tried to support others on their path to recovery.



In 2008, Jay married his college sweetheart, Caroline Taylor Christensen of Arnold, MD. Splitting time between Arnold and Baltimore, together they enjoyed renovating historic properties, reading, spending time with their families and friends, and enjoying some good rock and roll.



Jay loved to laugh and as Jeff Brunell, a longtime former tenant said, "Jay was funny but in that Zen riddle kind of way where there was more going on than just the punchline."



In addition to Caroline, Jay is survived by his three sisters, Priscilla Bright and husband Guy Woodruff of Newtown Square, PA, Barbara Clawson and husband Denny of Sequim, WA, Dena Bright and husband Fred Dula of Perth, Australia; his three wonderful children, Matthew of Monkton, Lucie Muston and husband Brad of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, William and wife Courtney of Madison, CT; his loving step-children Maria Christensen of Pasadena, Sarita Portillo and husband Juan Carlos of Stone Mountain, GA, Carlos Christensen of Boston, MA; and 10 nieces and nephews. Especially close to Jay were his cousin Howard Agriesti of Cleveland and Jay's life-long friend, the Honorable Robert Kershaw of Baltimore. Lastly, Jay is survived by his pride and joy - his nine grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Memorial Donations may be made to the McDonogh School Scholarship Fund.



