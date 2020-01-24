Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM
Church of the Redeemer
5603 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for J. THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Richard THOMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Richard THOMAS Notice
On January 19, 2020, James Richard Thomas, beloved husband of Mary (nee McCormick); devoted father of Mary Stuart Thomas Gillespie and her husband Paul, James Richard Thomas Jr. and his wife Joan, Henry Briscoe Thomas and his wife Tina, and William McCormick Thomas and his wife Sally; dear brother of Andrew Thomas. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held Friday, January 31, 4:00PM, at the Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Squirrel Island Chapel and mail to Treasurer Allan Robertson PO Box 177, Newfields, NH, 03856
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -