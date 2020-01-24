|
|
On January 19, 2020, James Richard Thomas, beloved husband of Mary (nee McCormick); devoted father of Mary Stuart Thomas Gillespie and her husband Paul, James Richard Thomas Jr. and his wife Joan, Henry Briscoe Thomas and his wife Tina, and William McCormick Thomas and his wife Sally; dear brother of Andrew Thomas. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held Friday, January 31, 4:00PM, at the Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Squirrel Island Chapel and mail to Treasurer Allan Robertson PO Box 177, Newfields, NH, 03856
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020