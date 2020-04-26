|
|
J. Thorpe Staylor, Jr., 93, of Abingdon, Maryland died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home with his family in attendance. Thorpe was born September 29th, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland. The son of John Thorpe Staylor, Sr., he was married to Helen Wladkowski in June 1949 until her death in 1990. He is survived by his wife, Amelia Silvestri Staylor of 30 years; daughter Susan Staylor Vohrer; son-in-law Richard Vohrer; grandsons Christopher Thorpe Vohrer and Henry Kenton Vohrer; step-daughters Lisa Zukowski Perez, and Paula Zukowski Wessel. He is survived by seven great-grandchildren. His son J. Thorpe Staylor III died in 1979. Thorpe attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute where he played football and lacrosse. He was a member of The Barons. Thorpe enlisted in the U.S Navy upon graduation and served as a submariner on the USS Kingfish in the Pacific theatre during WWII. At the end of the war, he attended the University of Maryland. After college, he was a salesman for Chesapeake Cadillac. Thorpe began a career as a banker with Maryland National Bank, where he became the Vice President of Corporate Trust. He was then recruited to be the Senior Vice President of Corporate Trust at First National Bank of MD. He was well respected in the financial community. Thorpe led an active life. He and his wife Amelia enjoyed traveling and took several trips abroad. They both enjoyed cooking, baking, and entertaining. He was extremely loved by everyone he met, he was a very kind and loving gentleman. Thorpe was an avid golfer and was an active member of the Baltimore Bond Club, the Baltimore Yacht Club, and the Sue Island Power Squadron, where he won Navigation contests six years in a row. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the future. Online tributes may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020