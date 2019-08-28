Home

Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jace Fruhling Notice
Jace Carter Fruhling of Jarrettsville, MD, beloved son of Alyssa Leigh Fruhling and Oshein Robinson was born on October 16, 2018 and passed on Thursday, August 22, 2019. During his ten months, Jace "ruled the house" his parents commented, adored being held and enjoyed music. He was known to have a sweet tooth and enjoyed the Sponge Bob Square Pants television show, especially at bedtime.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Denessa Fruhling of Jarrettsville, MD his maternal aunt, Kayla Fruhling of Parkville, MD his maternal great grandparents, Ernie and Carol Tracey of Jarrettsville, MD. he was cherished by additional family members and friends.

Jace's family would like to thank Gilchrist Hospice for Children for the tender dedicated care of their son.

Visitations will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA.

Private funeral services will be officiated by Reverend Terence Murphy, Jarrettsville Fire House Chaplain.

His family would appreciate memorial contributions to the "Gone Too Soon" program with Harkins Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Delta, PA 17314 offering compassionate infant care. Please visit: www.harkinsfuneralhome.com – Gone Too Soon tab for additional information.

For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
