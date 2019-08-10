Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Jack B. Rubin Notice
Jack B. Rubin, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 9, 2019, at the age of 78 years old. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carol Rubin, and is survived by children, Mara Rubin (Scott Pietak) and Julie Rubin (Jim Astrachan), siblings Rochelle Goldstein and Gary Rubin, grandchildren Cameron and Jack Pietak, and his loving companion, Erika Bowen. Jack was predeceased by his parents, Morris Rubin and Ida Rubin Collector.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, August 12, at 12 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ACLU, 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or Michael J. Fox Foundation, c/o Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. The family will be receiving at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings MIlls, MD 21117, Monday only, following interment until 5pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
