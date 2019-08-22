Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Jack Baylin


1931 - 2019
Jack Baylin Notice
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Jack Lee Baylin of Baltimore, MD and Naples, FL at the age of 88, surrounded by those who loved him best and whom he loved best, his family. Born in Baltimore in 1931, he graduated from City College in 1949 and attended Duke University, graduating 1953 Phi Beta Kappa.

He married the love of his life, Gail Bart Baylin July 26, 1953. They were married 66 blessed years. In addition to Gail he leaves behind children Michael (Catherine) Baylin, Janie (Bob) Lipnick and Margot (Larry) Lessans as well as 8 grandchildren, Max (Becca) Lipnick, JJ Baylin, Eric Baylin, Harry (Lily Blake Shepherd) Lipnick, Gabby Lessans (Oliver Weinberg), Scott Lessans, Sam Lipnick and Sara Lessans. He was a beloved and involved grandfather and father and will be sorely missed by all.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, August 22, at 2 pm. Interment Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Cong. Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Duke Cancer Institute Development Office, Attention: Erin Tait, 710 West Main St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 (please include "Jack Baylin" on the memo line) or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 11317 John Carroll Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday, beginning at 7:15 pm, and Friday, from 1 pm to 4 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
