|
|
On September 8, 2019 Jack Clarence Green, beloved husband of the late Regina Cecilia Green (nee: Brzezenski). Devoted father of John C. Green and his wife Penelope, Wayne P. Green and his companion Maureen and David L. Green Sr. and his wife Pamela.
Dear brother of Ronald Green and his wife Jacqueline, Carol Ogle and her husband Jim, Russ Green and his wife Shirley and Murray Green. Loving grandfather to David Green Jr. and his wife Kate, Courtney, Christina and Sara. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Our Lady of Hope – St. Luke School 8003 N. Boundary Rd. (21222)
Visitation Thursday 3-8 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services Friday 12 Noon, Interment: Crownsville Veterans
Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019