On November 2, 2020, Jack Calvin Sigmon passed away. He was the beloved husband, of 44 years, of Patricia Ann Sigmon (nee Harris); devoted father of Kristen Lazarek and her husband Thomas, Ashley Sigmon, and Amy Sigmon and her fiancé Justin Hill; loving grandfather of Kaitlyn Cauley and Celina Lazarek; cherished son of the late Jack and Edna Sigmon; dear brother of Evelyn McCann and her late husband Jim, Dolores Rocklin, Paul Sigmon and his wife Emilia, and the late Larry Sigmon. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 3-5 PM and 7-9 PM. A Memorial Service for Jack will be held at 10 AM, on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Inurnment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com