Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Douglas Memorial Community Church
1325 Madison Ave
Baltimore, MD
Interment
Following Services
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
200 E. Padonia Rd
Timonium, MD
Jack Cunningham


1927 - 2019
Jack Cunningham
On Monday, July 15, 2019, Jack T Cunningham of Baltimore MD passed away at the age of 92. He is survived by his devoted wife Frances of 62 years and children Jacqueline, Rodney and Gary. He will forever by remembered as a loving grandfather and uncle. The family will receive friends at Wylie Funeral Home at 9200 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133 on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at Douglas Memorial Community Church at 1325 Madison Ave.Baltimore, MD 21217 on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 beginning at 9:45 AM. Internment Immediately Following Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens at 200 E. Padonia Rd. Timonium, MD 21093.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that tributes be made to: Camp Forest Out, Inc, 1325 Madison Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
