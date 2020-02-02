|
On January 24, 2020, Jack F. Trenner of Sykesville, retired Executive from Bethlehem Steel and World Traveler; beloved husband of the late Gloria M. Trenner and Anna Marie Hall; loving father of Scott K. Trenner (Robin) and the late Mark J. Trenner and dear grandfather of Christopher Trenner (Caroline) and David Trenner (Taylor). He is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12noon to 1pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow immediately at 1pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union College, 807 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12308, or to the Fire Museum of Maryland, 1301-R York Road, Lutherville MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020